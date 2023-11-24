Friday's contest between the Stanford Cardinal (5-0) and the Florida State Seminoles (5-0) at Dollar Loan Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-65 and heavily favors Stanford to come out on top. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on November 24.

The Seminoles' last contest on Wednesday ended in a 90-52 victory over Northwestern.

Florida State vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Florida State vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 81, Florida State 65

Other ACC Predictions

Florida State Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Seminoles are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Florida State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

Florida State 2023-24 Best Wins

92-91 at home over Tennessee (No. 19/AP Poll) on November 9

79-75 on the road over Florida (No. 67) on November 17

90-52 over Northwestern (No. 200) on November 22

80-45 at home over South Alabama (No. 209) on November 19

99-63 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 319) on November 6

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 3.2 BLK, 53.1 FG%

12.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 3.2 BLK, 53.1 FG% O'Mariah Gordon: 15.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

15.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Ta'Niya Latson: 17.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

17.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Alexis Tucker: 10.8 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

10.8 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Sara Bejedi: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles put up 88.0 points per game (15th in college basketball) while giving up 65.2 per outing (210th in college basketball). They have a +114 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 22.8 points per game.

