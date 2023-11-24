Florida vs. Baylor November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Gators (4-1) will face the Baylor Bears (5-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN.
Florida vs. Baylor Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Florida Players to Watch
- Tyrese Samuel: 13.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Walter Clayton Jr.: 17.2 PTS, 4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Riley Kugel: 11.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Micah Handlogten: 8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Alex Condon: 10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
Baylor Players to Watch
Florida vs. Baylor Stat Comparison
|Florida Rank
|Florida AVG
|Baylor AVG
|Baylor Rank
|40th
|85.4
|Points Scored
|89.6
|14th
|182nd
|70.6
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|164th
|28th
|40
|Rebounds
|37.4
|70th
|7th
|14.2
|Off. Rebounds
|14.2
|7th
|220th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.8
|220th
|46th
|17.2
|Assists
|14.8
|103rd
|243rd
|13
|Turnovers
|12
|177th
