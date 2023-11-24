The Florida Gators (4-1) will face the Baylor Bears (5-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN.

Florida vs. Baylor Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

Florida Players to Watch

Tyrese Samuel: 13.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK Walter Clayton Jr.: 17.2 PTS, 4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.2 PTS, 4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Riley Kugel: 11.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK Micah Handlogten: 8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Alex Condon: 10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK

Baylor Players to Watch

Florida vs. Baylor Stat Comparison

Florida Rank Florida AVG Baylor AVG Baylor Rank 40th 85.4 Points Scored 89.6 14th 182nd 70.6 Points Allowed 69.4 164th 28th 40 Rebounds 37.4 70th 7th 14.2 Off. Rebounds 14.2 7th 220th 6.8 3pt Made 6.8 220th 46th 17.2 Assists 14.8 103rd 243rd 13 Turnovers 12 177th

