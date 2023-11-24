Two hot teams hit the court when the No. 13 Baylor Bears (5-0) visit the Florida Gators (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Bears are 3.5-point favorites and put their five-game win streak on the line against the Gators, who have won three straight. The over/under for the matchup is 157.5.

Florida vs. Baylor Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -3.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gators Betting Records & Stats

Florida has played just one game this season that finished with a combined score higher than 157.5 points.

The average total for Florida's games this season is 156 points, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Florida are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Florida will be posted as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Gators have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +140 odds on them winning this game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida has a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Florida vs. Baylor Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 3 75% 89.6 175 69.4 140 144.5 Florida 1 20% 85.4 175 70.6 140 146.5

Additional Florida Insights & Trends

The Gators' 85.4 points per game are 16 more points than the 69.4 the Bears allow.

Florida is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 69.4 points.

Florida vs. Baylor Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 2-2-0 1-2 3-1-0 Florida 2-2-0 0-0 5-0-0

Florida vs. Baylor Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor Florida 14-3 Home Record 10-6 5-5 Away Record 4-7 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

