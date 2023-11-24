The Carolina Hurricanes (11-7) take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-5) at PNC Arena on Friday, November 24 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 in their last game, while the Lightning are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Over the past 10 contests, the Lightning have recorded a 5-3-2 record after scoring 36 total goals (11 power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 32.4%). Their opponents have scored a combined 39 goals in those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will take home the victory in Friday's hockey action.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final tally of Hurricanes 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-165)

Hurricanes (-165) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning (9-6-5 overall) have posted a record of 1-5-6 in matchups that have needed OT this season.

Tampa Bay has earned nine points (2-0-5) in its seven games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Tampa Bay has two points (0-2-2) in four games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Lightning have scored three or more goals 14 times, earning 21 points from those matchups (9-2-3).

This season, Tampa Bay has scored a lone power-play goal in nine games has a record of 5-2-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 7-3-1 (15 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents nine times this season, and earned eight points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 11th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.5 8th 15th 3.17 Goals Allowed 3.6 26th 2nd 33.7 Shots 30.7 19th 1st 25.9 Shots Allowed 32.2 25th 9th 22.73% Power Play % 31.34% 2nd 17th 79.03% Penalty Kill % 84.48% 11th

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

