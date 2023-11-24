How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) play the Robert Morris Colonials (1-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at UPMC Events Center. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Jacksonville Stats Insights
- The Dolphins shot at a 45.2% rate from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Colonials averaged.
- Jacksonville compiled a 10-7 straight up record in games it shot above 43.3% from the field.
- The Dolphins were the 248th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Colonials finished 109th.
- The Dolphins put up an average of 63.3 points per game last year, only 3.5 fewer points than the 66.8 the Colonials gave up.
- When it scored more than 66.8 points last season, Jacksonville went 8-2.
Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Jacksonville scored 4.8 more points per game at home (66.0) than away (61.2).
- The Dolphins gave up fewer points at home (57.7 per game) than away (66.6) last season.
- Jacksonville made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and away (34.0%).
Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Xavier
|L 79-56
|Cintas Center
|11/14/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 85-68
|Swisher Gymnasium
|11/17/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 107-56
|Petersen Events Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
|11/25/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/29/2023
|Campbell
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.