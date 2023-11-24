The Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) play the Robert Morris Colonials (1-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at UPMC Events Center. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville Stats Insights

The Dolphins shot at a 45.2% rate from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Colonials averaged.

Jacksonville compiled a 10-7 straight up record in games it shot above 43.3% from the field.

The Dolphins were the 248th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Colonials finished 109th.

The Dolphins put up an average of 63.3 points per game last year, only 3.5 fewer points than the 66.8 the Colonials gave up.

When it scored more than 66.8 points last season, Jacksonville went 8-2.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Jacksonville scored 4.8 more points per game at home (66.0) than away (61.2).

The Dolphins gave up fewer points at home (57.7 per game) than away (66.6) last season.

Jacksonville made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and away (34.0%).

