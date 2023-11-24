Friday's game between the Robert Morris Colonials (1-3) and the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) at UPMC Events Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-66 and heavily favors Robert Morris to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 24.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Moon Township, Pennsylvania Venue: UPMC Events Center

Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Robert Morris 78, Jacksonville 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris

Computer Predicted Spread: Robert Morris (-11.7)

Robert Morris (-11.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville Performance Insights

Although Jacksonville averaged just 63.3 points per game last year (14th-worst in college basketball), it played really well on defense, as it ranked 18th-best in college basketball by allowing 62.6 points per game.

The Dolphins ranked 10th-best in the nation by allowing only 27.0 rebounds per game. They ranked 248th in college basketball by pulling down 30.7 rebounds per contest.

Jacksonville dished out 13.0 assists per game, which ranked them 179th in the nation.

The Dolphins ranked 84th in the country at 10.9 turnovers per contest, but they forced 8.8 turnovers per game, which ranked worst in college basketball.

With 6.9 three-pointers per game, the Dolphins ranked 229th in the country. They sported a 34.0% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 183rd in college basketball.

With 8.3 treys conceded per game, Jacksonville was 300th in the nation. It ceded a 32.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 73rd in college basketball.

Of the shots taken by Jacksonville last season, 61.3% of them were two-pointers (70.8% of the team's made baskets) and 38.7% were threes (29.2%).

