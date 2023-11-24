The Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) will meet the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Jacksonville Top Players (2022-23)

Robert Morris Top Players (2022-23)

Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Robert Morris Rank Robert Morris AVG Jacksonville AVG Jacksonville Rank 235th 69.3 Points Scored 63.3 345th 77th 66.8 Points Allowed 62.6 18th 126th 32.5 Rebounds 30.7 248th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 6.5 325th 210th 7.1 3pt Made 6.9 229th 117th 13.8 Assists 13.0 179th 258th 12.6 Turnovers 10.9 84th

