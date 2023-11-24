Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 24
The Robert Morris Colonials (1-3) face the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 130.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- Venue: UPMC Events Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Robert Morris
|-4.5
|130.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Dolphins Betting Records & Stats
- Jacksonville combined with its opponent to score more than 130.5 points in 11 of 24 games last season.
- The Dolphins had a 126.0-point average over/under in their contests last year, 4.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Dolphins covered the spread nine times in 29 games last season.
- Last season, Jacksonville was the underdog 11 times and won two of those games.
- The Dolphins entered six games last season as an underdog by +180 or more and were 1-5 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Dolphins, based on the moneyline, is 35.7%.
Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 130.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 130.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Robert Morris
|20
|69%
|69.3
|132.6
|66.8
|129.4
|137.4
|Jacksonville
|11
|45.8%
|63.3
|132.6
|62.6
|129.4
|130.4
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Jacksonville Insights & Trends
- The Dolphins' 63.3 points per game last year were only 3.5 fewer points than the 66.8 the Colonials gave up.
- When it scored more than 66.8 points last season, Jacksonville went 4-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Robert Morris
|16-13-0
|2-3
|11-18-0
|Jacksonville
|9-15-0
|2-5
|12-12-0
Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Robert Morris
|Jacksonville
|11-4
|Home Record
|7-6
|5-10
|Away Record
|6-10
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|9-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-9-0
|74.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66.0
|65.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.2
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-5-0
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-7-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.