The Orlando Magic, with Jalen Suggs, hit the court versus the Boston Celtics at 2:30 PM ET on Friday.

Suggs, in his most recent action, had 10 points and four assists in a 124-119 win over the Nuggets.

Now let's dig into Suggs' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 11.5 12.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 Assists 2.5 2.9 PRA -- 19.4 PR -- 16.5 3PM 1.5 1.4



Jalen Suggs Insights vs. the Celtics

Suggs is responsible for taking 10.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 13.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Suggs' Magic average 102.6 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Celtics are fourth in the league, conceding 107.2 points per game.

On the glass, the Celtics have allowed 43.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 12th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are ranked third in the league, giving up 24.2 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are 19th in the NBA, giving up 13.0 makes per game.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 16 3 0 2 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.