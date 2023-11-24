Lightning vs. Hurricanes Injury Report Today - November 24
The Tampa Bay Lightning's (9-6-5) injury report has two players listed heading into their Friday, November 24 matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes (11-7) at PNC Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|G
|Out
|Back
|Conor Sheary
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
|Antti Raanta
|G
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Lightning vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Arena: PNC Arena
Lightning Season Insights
- The Lightning are second in the NHL in scoring (70 goals, 3.5 per game).
- Tampa Bay has given up 72 total goals this season (3.6 per game), ranking 29th in the NHL.
- Their -2 goal differential is 17th in the league.
Hurricanes Season Insights
- The Hurricanes score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (61 total, 3.4 per game).
- It has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +4.
Lightning vs. Hurricanes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-165)
|Lightning (+140)
|6.5
