The Tampa Bay Lightning's (9-6-5) injury report has two players listed heading into their Friday, November 24 matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes (11-7) at PNC Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting Antti Raanta G Questionable Undisclosed

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: PNC Arena

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning are second in the NHL in scoring (70 goals, 3.5 per game).

Tampa Bay has given up 72 total goals this season (3.6 per game), ranking 29th in the NHL.

Their -2 goal differential is 17th in the league.

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (61 total, 3.4 per game).

It has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +4.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-165) Lightning (+140) 6.5

