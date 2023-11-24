When the Carolina Hurricanes meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at PNC Arena on Friday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Sebastian Aho and Nikita Kucherov will be among the top players to keep an eye on.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

Kucherov is among the top options on offense for Tampa Bay, with 29 points this season, as he has recorded 13 goals and 16 assists in 19 games.

Brayden Point's 24 points this season, including eight goals and 16 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Tampa Bay.

This season, Victor Hedman has four goals and 17 assists, for a season point total of 21.

In the crease, Tampa Bay's Matt Tomkins is 1-2-0 this season, collecting 80 saves and allowing 10 goals (3.4 goals against average) with an .889 save percentage (48th in the league).

Hurricanes Players to Watch

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Aho, with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) and an average ice time of 16:50 per game.

Seth Jarvis has eight goals and seven assists, equaling 15 points (0.8 per game).

Teuvo Teravainen has scored 10 goals and added four assists in 18 games for Carolina.

Pyotr Kochetkov's record is 1-4-0. He has given up 16 goals (3.09 goals against average) and made 113 saves.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 11th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.5 8th 15th 3.17 Goals Allowed 3.6 26th 2nd 33.7 Shots 30.7 19th 1st 25.9 Shots Allowed 32.2 25th 9th 22.73% Power Play % 31.34% 2nd 17th 79.03% Penalty Kill % 84.48% 11th

