The Orlando Magic (10-5) will look to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (12-3) on November 24, 2023 at Amway Center.

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: NBA TV

Magic vs Celtics Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Orlando is 8-4 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Magic are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The Magic score only 4.3 more points per game (111.5) than the Celtics give up to opponents (107.2).

Orlando is 7-1 when it scores more than 107.2 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic average more points per game at home (117.0) than away (106.6), and also allow fewer points at home (106.7) than away (108.1).

At home Orlando is conceding 106.7 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than it is on the road (108.1).

At home the Magic are collecting 25.1 assists per game, 1.6 more than on the road (23.5).

