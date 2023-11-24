How to Watch the Magic vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (10-5) will look to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (12-3) on November 24, 2023 at Amway Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Magic vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Magic vs Celtics Additional Info
|Celtics vs Magic Injury Report
|Celtics vs Magic Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Magic Prediction
|Celtics vs Magic Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- Orlando is 8-4 when it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Magic are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.
- The Magic score only 4.3 more points per game (111.5) than the Celtics give up to opponents (107.2).
- Orlando is 7-1 when it scores more than 107.2 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- The Magic average more points per game at home (117.0) than away (106.6), and also allow fewer points at home (106.7) than away (108.1).
- At home Orlando is conceding 106.7 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than it is on the road (108.1).
- At home the Magic are collecting 25.1 assists per game, 1.6 more than on the road (23.5).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Out
|Hand
|Markelle Fultz
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.