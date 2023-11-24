Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero and others in the Boston Celtics-Orlando Magic matchup at Amway Center on Friday at 2:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs Celtics Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +134)

Friday's over/under for Banchero is 19.5 points, 0.1 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 6.4 -- is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Banchero's assist average -- 4.3 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Banchero averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Get Banchero gear at Fanatics!

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -175) 1.5 (Over: +102)

The 18.5-point total set for Franz Wagner on Friday is 0.5 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.8 more rebounds per game (5.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (4.5).

Wagner has averaged 3.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday (2.5).

Wagner has averaged the same number of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +102)

Tatum's 27.9 points per game average is 0.4 points more than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.4 less rebounds per game (9.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.1 assists per game this year, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Tatum has hit 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Kristaps Porzingis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -175) 1.5 (Over: +102)

Kristaps Porzingis is posting 19.6 points per game, 1.1 more than Friday's prop total.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 7.5.

He 1.6 made three-pointers average is 0.9 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.