Paolo Banchero, Top Magic Players to Watch vs. the Celtics - November 24
Paolo Banchero and Jayson Tatum are two players to watch on Friday at 2:30 PM ET, when the Orlando Magic (10-5) go head to head with the Boston Celtics (12-3) at Amway Center.
How to Watch Magic vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Arena: Amway Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, NBCS-BOS
Magic's Last Game
In their most recent game, the Magic beat the Nuggets on Wednesday, 124-119. Franz Wagner scored a team-high 27 points (and contributed four assists and three rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Franz Wagner
|27
|3
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Paolo Banchero
|23
|3
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Cole Anthony
|20
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
Magic vs Celtics Additional Info
Magic Players to Watch
- Banchero averages 19.4 points, 6.4 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Wagner's numbers for the season are 19.0 points, 5.3 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 28.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Cole Anthony's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 4.6 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jalen Suggs posts 12.6 points, 3.9 boards and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2.0 steals (fourth in league) and 0.4 blocks.
- Moritz Wagner's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 1.3 assists and 4.3 boards per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Paolo Banchero
|21.1
|6.6
|4.2
|0.8
|0.9
|1.7
|Franz Wagner
|19.2
|5.1
|2.9
|1.1
|0.3
|1.1
|Goga Bitadze
|8.1
|7.5
|1.7
|1.1
|2.1
|0.0
|Jalen Suggs
|12.6
|2.8
|3.1
|1.8
|0.3
|1.4
|Cole Anthony
|13.1
|4.5
|3.6
|0.4
|0.3
|1.4
