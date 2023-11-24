Our computer model predicts the Memphis Tigers will take down the Temple Owls on Friday, November 24 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Lincoln Financial Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Memphis vs. Temple Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (-13) Under (64) Memphis 43, Temple 20

Week 13 Predictions

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers an 83.3% chance to win.

The Tigers' record against the spread is 3-6-1.

In games it has played as 13-point favorites or more, Memphis has an ATS record of 1-2.

There have been eight Tigers games (out of 10) that hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 64 points, 5.4 more than the average point total for Memphis games this season.

Temple Betting Info (2023)

The Owls have a 21.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Owls have only covered the spread twice in nine opportunities this year.

Temple has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 13 points or more this season (0-3).

The Owls have gone over in four of their nine games with a set total (44.4%).

Temple games this season have averaged an over/under of 56.8 points, 7.2 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Tigers vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 39.2 29.7 38.8 31.5 42.8 26 Temple 21.1 34.8 23 32.2 18.8 38

