When the Miami Hurricanes match up with the Boston College Eagles at 12:00 PM on Friday, November 24, our projection system predicts the Hurricanes will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Boston College (+10) Over (48.5) Miami (FL) 29, Boston College 24

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 78.9% in this matchup.

The Hurricanes have beaten the spread five times in 10 games.

In games it has played as 10-point favorites or more, Miami (FL) has an ATS record of 2-2.

The Hurricanes have played 10 games this season and six of them have gone over the total.

Miami (FL) games average 49.1 total points per game this season, 0.6 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 25.0% chance of a victory for the Eagles.

The Eagles are 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

Boston College is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this season.

The Eagles have gone over in seven of their 11 games with a set total (63.6%).

Boston College games this year have averaged an over/under of 50.7 points, 2.2 more than the point total in this matchup.

Hurricanes vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (FL) 30.9 22.3 34.6 21.4 24.5 23.8 Boston College 25.5 28.1 25.7 28.7 25.2 27.4

