In the upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Mikey Eyssimont to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Eyssimont stats and insights

In four of 19 games this season, Eyssimont has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Hurricanes this season in two games (four shots).

Eyssimont has no points on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Eyssimont recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:44 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:55 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 12:57 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:43 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:04 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:14 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 11:25 Away W 5-3 11/4/2023 Senators 1 1 0 10:01 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:25 Away L 4-2

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

