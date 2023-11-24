Will Nick Perbix Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 24?
On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Nick Perbix going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Nick Perbix score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Perbix stats and insights
- Perbix is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- In two games against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Perbix has zero points on the power play.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Perbix recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|15:39
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:21
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:45
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
