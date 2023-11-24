Friday's contest between the Georgia Southern Eagles (3-2) and the North Florida Ospreys (1-4) at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Georgia Southern taking home the win. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on November 24.

The Ospreys fell in their last matchup 56-55 against South Florida on Sunday.

North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 69, North Florida 67

North Florida Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Ospreys are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most defeats.

North Florida has one loss against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

North Florida has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (one).

North Florida Leaders

Jayla Adams: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 42 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

10.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 42 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Selma Eklund: 8 PTS, 58.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

8 PTS, 58.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Lyric Swann: 10.8 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

10.8 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29) Alexa Washington: 10 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

10 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Kaila Rougier: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

North Florida Performance Insights

The Ospreys put up 73.2 points per game (112th in college basketball) while giving up 69.8 per outing (276th in college basketball). They have a +17 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game.

