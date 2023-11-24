The LSU Tigers (3-2) go up against the North Florida Ospreys (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

North Florida vs. LSU Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

North Florida Stats Insights

The Ospreys have shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

North Florida has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.6% from the field.

The Ospreys are the 223rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 142nd.

The Ospreys' 77.7 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 68 the Tigers allow.

When it scores more than 68 points, North Florida is 3-2.

North Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Florida scored more points at home (82.3 per game) than on the road (71.7) last season.

The Ospreys conceded 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 84 on the road.

North Florida drained more 3-pointers at home (11.6 per game) than on the road (9.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41%) than away (32.7%).

North Florida Upcoming Schedule