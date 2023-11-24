How to Watch North Florida vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The LSU Tigers (3-2) go up against the North Florida Ospreys (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
North Florida vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
North Florida Stats Insights
- The Ospreys have shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- North Florida has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.6% from the field.
- The Ospreys are the 223rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 142nd.
- The Ospreys' 77.7 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 68 the Tigers allow.
- When it scores more than 68 points, North Florida is 3-2.
North Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Florida scored more points at home (82.3 per game) than on the road (71.7) last season.
- The Ospreys conceded 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 84 on the road.
- North Florida drained more 3-pointers at home (11.6 per game) than on the road (9.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41%) than away (32.7%).
North Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Presbyterian
|L 81-69
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 80-74
|UNF Arena
|11/18/2023
|Maine
|W 67-58
|UNF Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/2/2023
|High Point
|-
|UNF Arena
