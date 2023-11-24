Friday's contest between the LSU Tigers (3-2) and the North Florida Ospreys (4-2) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-65 and heavily favors LSU to come out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 24.

The matchup has no set line.

North Florida vs. LSU Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

North Florida vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 83, North Florida 65

Spread & Total Prediction for North Florida vs. LSU

Computer Predicted Spread: LSU (-17.9)

LSU (-17.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.5

LSU is 3-2-0 against the spread, while North Florida's ATS record this season is 2-3-0. The Tigers have a 4-1-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Ospreys have a record of 3-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

North Florida Performance Insights

The Ospreys are outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game, with a +41 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.7 points per game (139th in college basketball) and give up 70.8 per contest (186th in college basketball).

North Florida grabs 32.5 rebounds per game (226th in college basketball), compared to the 32.8 of its opponents.

North Florida connects on 7.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.8 (14th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 3.3.

North Florida and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Ospreys commit 11.0 per game (117th in college basketball) and force 10.8 (274th in college basketball).

