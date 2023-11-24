The North Florida Ospreys (1-4) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when visiting the Georgia Southern Eagles (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 4:30 PM ET.

North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN+

North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Scoring Comparison

The Ospreys put up an average of 73.2 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 60.4 the Eagles allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 60.4 points, North Florida is 1-2.

Georgia Southern is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 73.2 points.

The 80.0 points per game the Eagles put up are 10.2 more points than the Ospreys allow (69.8).

Georgia Southern is 3-0 when scoring more than 69.8 points.

North Florida is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 80.0 points.

This season the Eagles are shooting 39.4% from the field, 3.1% lower than the Ospreys concede.

The Ospreys' 42.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.8 higher than the Eagles have given up.

North Florida Leaders

Jayla Adams: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 42.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

10.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 42.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Selma Eklund: 8.0 PTS, 58.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

8.0 PTS, 58.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Lyric Swann: 10.8 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

10.8 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Alexa Washington: 10.0 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

10.0 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Kaila Rougier: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

