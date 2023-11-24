Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sarasota County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Sarasota County, Florida this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Sarasota County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Victory Christian Academy at Cardinal Mooney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cardinal Gibbons High School at American Heritage High School - Plantation
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Plantation, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
