Friday's game between the Arizona State Sun Devils (4-2) and South Florida Bulls (5-1) squaring off at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has a projected final score of 63-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 5:45 PM ET on November 24.

The Bulls are coming off of a 61-32 win against High Point in their most recent game on Thursday.

South Florida vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

ESPN+

South Florida vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 63, South Florida 62

Other AAC Predictions

South Florida Schedule Analysis

The Bulls captured their best win of the season on November 13, when they beat the Grambling Tigers, who rank No. 183 in our computer rankings, 83-57.

South Florida has the most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (five).

South Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

83-57 at home over Grambling (No. 183) on November 13

56-55 at home over North Florida (No. 201) on November 19

61-32 over High Point (No. 215) on November 23

76-61 at home over UT Arlington (No. 219) on November 6

67-55 at home over Stetson (No. 223) on November 10

South Florida Leaders

Carla Brito: 9.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

9.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Emma Johansson: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 45.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

8.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 45.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Vittoria Blasigh: 15.5 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (21-for-43)

15.5 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (21-for-43) Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 5.5 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 28.0 FG%

5.5 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 28.0 FG% Daniela Gonzalez: 5.8 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls outscore opponents by 9.0 points per game (scoring 64.0 points per game to rank 221st in college basketball while giving up 55.0 per outing to rank 60th in college basketball) and have a +54 scoring differential overall.

