A pair of AAC teams square off when the No. 18 Tulane Green Wave (10-1) and the UTSA Roadrunners (8-3) play on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Green Wave are favored by 3 points. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the contest.

Tulane vs. UTSA Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline UTSA Moneyline
BetMGM Tulane (-3) 52.5 -155 +130
FanDuel Tulane (-3) 51.5 -154 +128

Tulane vs. UTSA Betting Trends

  • Tulane has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Green Wave are 4-5 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
  • UTSA has covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Roadrunners have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Tulane & UTSA 2023 Futures Odds

Tulane
