Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Carolina Hurricanes at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. Does a wager on Hedman interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Victor Hedman vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

Hedman has averaged 24:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Hedman has a goal in four of 20 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Hedman has a point in 13 games this year (out of 20), including multiple points six times.

In 13 of 20 games this season, Hedman has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Hedman has an implied probability of 57.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hedman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Hedman Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 20 Games 5 21 Points 1 4 Goals 0 17 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.