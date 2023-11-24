Stephen Curry and Victor Wembanyama are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs play at Chase Center on Friday (at 10:00 PM ET).

Warriors vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: +120) 5.5 (Over: +104)

Friday's points prop bet for Curry is 29.5 points. That's 0.1 more than his season average of 29.4.

His per-game rebound average of 4.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (4.5).

Curry has averaged 3.8 assists per game, 0.7 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Curry's 5.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (5.5).

Chris Paul Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -149) 9.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: -125)

The 11.5-point prop bet for Chris Paul on Friday is 1.9 higher than his season scoring average (9.6).

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.

Paul has collected 7.6 assists per game, 1.9 lower than his prop bet on Friday (9.5).

He 1.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

Kevon Looney Props

PTS REB AST 6.5 (Over: +106) 9.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: +102)

Kevon Looney is averaging 6.1 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.4 less than Friday's prop total.

He has grabbed 9.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (9.5).

Looney's assist average -- 2.8 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -130)

Wembanyama is averaging 18.8 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.7 less than Friday's over/under.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Friday's game (9.5).

Wembanyama averages 2.5 assists, the same as Friday's over/under.

Wembanyama's 1.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Friday over/under.

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +116) 4.5 (Over: +126) 1.5 (Over: -185)

The 16.5 points prop bet set for Keldon Johnson on Friday is 0.1 fewer points than his season scoring average (16.6).

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).

Johnson has averaged 4.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Johnson has made 2.1 three pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

