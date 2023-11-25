Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Clay County, Florida. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Escambia High School at Fleming Island High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Kenny High School at Oakleaf HS
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.