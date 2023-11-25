Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Duval County, Florida today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

University Christian School at Creekside High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 25

11:00 AM ET on November 25 Location: St. Johns, FL

St. Johns, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Potter's House Christian Academy at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 25

3:30 PM ET on November 25 Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Kenny High School at Oakleaf HS