Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Escambia County, Florida today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Escambia High School at Fleming Island High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.