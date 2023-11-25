Saturday's game at Hertz Arena has the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) taking on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-1) at 7:30 PM ET on November 25. Our computer prediction projects a 74-68 win for Iowa, who are favored by our model.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Eagles claimed an 83-68 win against Delaware.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

FGCU vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

FGCU vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 74, FGCU 68

Other ASUN Predictions

FGCU Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

FGCU 2023-24 Best Wins

59-48 at home over Kentucky (No. 137) on November 19

80-58 on the road over Brown (No. 146) on November 6

83-68 over Delaware (No. 177) on November 24

81-48 at home over Florida International (No. 193) on November 14

FGCU Leaders

Uju Ezeudu: 14.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 50.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 50.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Maddie Antenucci: 14.4 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

14.4 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Catherine Cairns: 12.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

12.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Ajulu Thatha: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Sofia Persson: 5.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

FGCU Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 13.0 points per game (posting 70.8 points per game, 125th in college basketball, and conceding 57.8 per outing, 84th in college basketball) and have a +65 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.