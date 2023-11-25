The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-5) aim to end a four-game losing skid when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Alico Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

FGCU vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

FGCU vs. UNC Wilmington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total UNC Wilmington Moneyline FGCU Moneyline BetMGM UNC Wilmington (-2.5) 139.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Wilmington (-1.5) 138.5 -130 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

FGCU vs. UNC Wilmington Betting Trends

FGCU has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

UNC Wilmington has covered once in three matchups with a spread this season.

All of the Seahawks games have gone over the point total this season.

