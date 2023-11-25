Saturday's game between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-5) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-1) at Alico Arena should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-74, with FGCU securing the victory. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on November 25.

The matchup has no set line.

FGCU vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Myers, Florida

Fort Myers, Florida Venue: Alico Arena

FGCU vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 76, UNC Wilmington 74

Spread & Total Prediction for FGCU vs. UNC Wilmington

Computer Predicted Spread: FGCU (-2.2)

FGCU (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 149.3

FGCU's record against the spread this season is 1-4-0, and UNC Wilmington's is 1-2-0. The Eagles have a 2-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Seahawks have a record of 3-0-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

FGCU Performance Insights

The Eagles' -28 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.5 points per game (242nd in college basketball) while giving up 76.2 per contest (284th in college basketball).

FGCU wins the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. It collects 32 rebounds per game, which ranks 246th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.2 per contest.

FGCU knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (172nd in college basketball) while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc (273rd in college basketball). It is making 2.3 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 9.8 per game while shooting 38.3%.

The Eagles rank 188th in college basketball by averaging 94.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 332nd in college basketball, allowing 100.6 points per 100 possessions.

FGCU has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 10.8 per game (107th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.3 (335th in college basketball).

