The Rice Owls (5-6) square off against a fellow AAC opponent when they host the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Rice Stadium.

Rice is averaging 30.8 points per game offensively this year (46th in the FBS), and is surrendering 27.2 points per game (78th) on the other side of the ball. Florida Atlantic is putting up 335.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (101st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 391.2 total yards per contest (88th-ranked).

Florida Atlantic vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Florida Atlantic vs. Rice Key Statistics

Florida Atlantic Rice 335.5 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368.7 (86th) 391.2 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.3 (59th) 112 (113th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.6 (117th) 223.5 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.1 (37th) 17 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (89th) 17 (45th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (103rd)

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has thrown for 1,908 yards on 64.7% passing while collecting 12 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III has carried the ball 146 times for 675 yards, with five touchdowns. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 205 yards.

Kobe Lewis has piled up 324 yards (on 77 attempts) with two touchdowns.

LaJohntay Wester has collected 104 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,128 (102.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 136 times and has eight touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has put up a 357-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 34 passes on 47 targets.

Je'Quan Burton's 24 grabs (on 47 targets) have netted him 277 yards (25.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has thrown for 2,443 yards (222.1 ypg) to lead Rice, completing 63.1% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dean Connors, has carried the ball 92 times for 632 yards (57.5 per game) and five touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 384 receiving yards on 38 catches with three touchdowns through the air.

Juma Otoviano has been handed the ball 70 times this year and racked up 241 yards (21.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey's leads his squad with 822 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 56 receptions (out of 96 targets) and scored 11 touchdowns.

Rawson MacNeill has a total of 368 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 25 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

