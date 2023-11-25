When the Florida State Seminoles square off against the Florida Gators at 7:00 PM on Saturday, November 25, our computer model predicts the Seminoles will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Florida vs. Florida State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (-6.5) Over (49.5) Florida State 37, Florida 20

Florida Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Gators.

The Gators are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Florida is 1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season.

Gators games have gone over the point total in seven out of 10 opportunities (70%).

The average over/under for Florida games this season is 2.3 more points than the point total of 49.5 for this outing.

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Seminoles a 71.4% chance to win.

The Seminoles have six wins in 10 games against the spread this season.

Florida State has an ATS record of 4-4 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

There have been six Seminoles games (out of 10) that hit the over this year.

The average total for Florida State games this season has been 52.1, 2.6 points higher than the total for this game.

Gators vs. Seminoles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 40.1 16.9 44.8 14.3 31.8 19.0 Florida 29.6 27.9 34.8 16.6 26.4 36.2

