CUSA foes meet when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-5) and the Florida International Panthers (4-7) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium.

Western Kentucky sports the 60th-ranked offense this year (395.0 yards per game), and have been worse on defense, ranking 14th-worst with 438.1 yards allowed per game. Florida International ranks 17th-worst in points per game (19.4), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 107th in the FBS with 31.0 points ceded per contest.

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article.

Florida International vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Florida International vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

Florida International Western Kentucky 322.0 (111th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.0 (68th) 439.4 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.1 (114th) 93.7 (125th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.3 (112th) 228.3 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.7 (22nd) 18 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (81st) 11 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (6th)

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has racked up 2,173 yards (197.5 per game) while completing 59% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Shomari Lawrence has rushed for 546 yards on 118 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Kejon Owens has collected 440 yards (on 76 attempts) with five touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell leads his squad with 1,002 receiving yards on 56 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has caught 26 passes and compiled 407 receiving yards (37.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Eric Rivers' 27 grabs (on 41 targets) have netted him 314 yards (28.5 ypg).

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has racked up 3,037 yards (276.1 ypg) on 262-of-434 passing with 27 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Elijah Young has carried the ball 88 times for a team-high 461 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 170 yards (15.5 per game) and two touchdowns via the pass.

Markese Stepp has collected 278 yards on 62 carries, scoring three times.

Malachi Corley's leads his squad with 911 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 69 catches (out of 101 targets) and scored 10 touchdowns.

Dalvin Smith has hauled in 37 receptions totaling 398 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Easton Messer has been the target of 44 passes and racked up 31 receptions for 378 yards, an average of 34.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

