The No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (11-0) visit the Florida Gators (5-6) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Florida State has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (18th-best with 450.7 yards per game) and total defense (24th-best with 323.2 yards allowed per game) this season. With 29.6 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Florida ranks 51st in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 86th, allowing 27.9 points per contest.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN.

Florida State vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Florida State vs. Florida Key Statistics

Florida State Florida 450.7 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.8 (45th) 323.2 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.2 (80th) 162.3 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.1 (77th) 288.5 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.7 (28th) 5 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (21st) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (129th)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has 2,745 pass yards for Florida State, completing 64.2% of his passes and recording 20 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 176 rushing yards (16 ypg) on 73 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has carried the ball 121 times for a team-high 773 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 11 times as a runner. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 214 yards (19.5 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Lawrance Toafili has carried the ball 54 times for 322 yards (29.3 per game) and three touchdowns while also racking up 175 yards through the air, scoring one time.

Keon Coleman's 615 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 75 times and has collected 45 catches and 11 touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has caught 33 passes for 532 yards (48.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaheim Bell's 36 grabs have turned into 465 yards and two touchdowns.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has compiled 2,878 yards (261.6 per game) while completing 72.8% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Montrell Johnson, has carried the ball 134 times for 710 yards (64.5 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 30 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown.

Trevor Etienne has piled up 710 yards (on 121 carries) with eight touchdowns, while also grabbing 18 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall's 953 receiving yards (86.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 63 catches on 87 targets with four touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has caught 58 passes and compiled 502 receiving yards (45.6 per game) with six touchdowns.

Arlis Boardingham's 26 receptions (on 34 targets) have netted him 289 yards (26.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

