The Jacksonville Dolphins (3-2) face the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Jacksonville Stats Insights

  • The Dolphins make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
  • Jacksonville is 3-0 when it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Dolphins are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights sit at 82nd.
  • The Dolphins record 76.8 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 77.8 the Knights give up.
  • When Jacksonville puts up more than 77.8 points, it is 2-0.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Jacksonville put up 66.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 61.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
  • The Dolphins ceded 57.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66.6 in road games.
  • At home, Jacksonville made 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (6.8) than when playing on the road (6.9). It sported the same three-point percentage at home compared to away games (34.0%).

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Georgia Southern W 85-68 Swisher Gymnasium
11/17/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 107-56 Petersen Events Center
11/24/2023 @ Robert Morris W 74-65 UPMC Events Center
11/25/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/29/2023 Campbell - Swisher Gymnasium
12/2/2023 @ Georgia Southern - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

