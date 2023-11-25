How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Dolphins (3-2) face the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jacksonville vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Jacksonville Stats Insights
- The Dolphins make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- Jacksonville is 3-0 when it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Dolphins are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights sit at 82nd.
- The Dolphins record 76.8 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 77.8 the Knights give up.
- When Jacksonville puts up more than 77.8 points, it is 2-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Jacksonville put up 66.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 61.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
- The Dolphins ceded 57.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66.6 in road games.
- At home, Jacksonville made 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (6.8) than when playing on the road (6.9). It sported the same three-point percentage at home compared to away games (34.0%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 85-68
|Swisher Gymnasium
|11/17/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 107-56
|Petersen Events Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|W 74-65
|UPMC Events Center
|11/25/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/29/2023
|Campbell
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.