The Jacksonville Dolphins (3-2) face the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville Stats Insights

The Dolphins make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Jacksonville is 3-0 when it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.

The Dolphins are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights sit at 82nd.

The Dolphins record 76.8 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 77.8 the Knights give up.

When Jacksonville puts up more than 77.8 points, it is 2-0.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Jacksonville put up 66.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 61.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.

The Dolphins ceded 57.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66.6 in road games.

At home, Jacksonville made 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (6.8) than when playing on the road (6.9). It sported the same three-point percentage at home compared to away games (34.0%).

