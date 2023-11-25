Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Miami-Dade County, Florida? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Miami Palmetto Senior High School at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Doral Academy at Western High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Davie, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
