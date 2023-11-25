Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Orange County, Florida today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oviedo High School at Ocoee High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 25

11:00 AM ET on November 25 Location: Ocoee, FL

Ocoee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Minneola High School at University High School - Orlando

Game Time: 12:15 PM ET on November 25

12:15 PM ET on November 25 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Viera High School at East River High School

Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on November 25

1:45 PM ET on November 25 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Winter Park HS at Auburndale High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 25

3:30 PM ET on November 25 Location: Auburndale, FL

Auburndale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Region High School at Apopka High School

Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on November 25

5:15 PM ET on November 25 Location: Apopka, FL

Apopka, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Leesburg High School at Cypress Creek High School