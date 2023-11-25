Saturday's game between the Texas Longhorns (6-0) and South Florida Bulls (5-2) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has a projected final score of 75-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Bulls lost their last matchup 66-49 against Arizona State on Friday.

South Florida vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

South Florida vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 75, South Florida 53

Other AAC Predictions

South Florida Schedule Analysis

The Bulls picked up their best win of the season on November 13, when they took down the Grambling Tigers, who rank No. 187 in our computer rankings, 83-57.

South Florida has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (one).

According to the RPI, the Longhorns have one win versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

South Florida has five wins against Quadrant 4 teams, the most in the nation.

South Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

83-57 at home over Grambling (No. 187) on November 13

56-55 at home over North Florida (No. 231) on November 19

61-32 over High Point (No. 257) on November 23

76-61 at home over UT Arlington (No. 268) on November 6

67-55 at home over Stetson (No. 301) on November 10

South Florida Leaders

Carla Brito: 10.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 43.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

10.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 43.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Emma Johansson: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Vittoria Blasigh: 14.9 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (24-for-52)

14.9 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (24-for-52) Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 4.9 PTS, 28.0 FG%

4.9 PTS, 28.0 FG% Daniela Gonzalez: 5.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls are outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game, with a +37 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.9 points per game (242nd in college basketball) and give up 56.6 per contest (73rd in college basketball).

