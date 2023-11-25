The South Florida Bulls (5-6) host an AAC battle against the Charlotte 49ers (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

South Florida owns the 52nd-ranked scoring offense this season (29.3 points per game), and has been less effective defensively, ranking second-worst with 36.8 points allowed per game. Charlotte's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, generating 17.8 points per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 73rd with 26.8 points allowed per contest.

South Florida vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

South Florida vs. Charlotte Key Statistics

South Florida Charlotte 451.0 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.0 (119th) 469.5 (130th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.5 (48th) 184.4 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.0 (84th) 266.6 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.0 (119th) 18 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (106th) 17 (45th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (58th)

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 2,825 yards, completing 63.3% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He's also run for 702 yards (63.8 ypg) on 181 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has carried the ball 161 times for a team-high 757 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner.

Sean Atkins' 900 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 100 times and has collected 79 catches and four touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has put up a 564-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 33 passes on 56 targets.

Khafre Brown has been the target of 41 passes and compiled 22 receptions for 366 yards, an average of 33.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey has racked up 1,165 yards on 54.7% passing while recording four touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalon Jones, has carried the ball 109 times for 475 yards (43.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Terron Kellman has racked up 82 carries and totaled 328 yards with one touchdown.

Jairus Mack has hauled in 366 receiving yards on 21 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Colin Weber has totaled 354 receiving yards (32.2 yards per game) on 31 receptions.

Jack Hestera's 49 targets have resulted in 29 receptions for 352 yards and three touchdowns.

