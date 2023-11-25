A matchup of AAC teams features the South Florida Bulls (5-6) taking on the Charlotte 49ers (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Bulls are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. Charlotte matchup in this article.

South Florida vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

South Florida vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline BetMGM South Florida (-5.5) 56.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Florida (-6.5) 56.5 -220 +180 Bet on this game with FanDuel

South Florida vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

South Florida is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

The Bulls have not covered the spread when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Charlotte is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

The 49ers are 5-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

South Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

