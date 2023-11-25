South Florida vs. Charlotte: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
A matchup of AAC teams features the South Florida Bulls (5-6) taking on the Charlotte 49ers (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Bulls are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. Charlotte matchup in this article.
South Florida vs. Charlotte Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
South Florida vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Florida Moneyline
|Charlotte Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Florida (-5.5)
|56.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|South Florida (-6.5)
|56.5
|-220
|+180
South Florida vs. Charlotte Betting Trends
- South Florida is 5-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Bulls have not covered the spread when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Charlotte is 6-4-0 ATS this season.
- The 49ers are 5-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
South Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
