The Charlotte 49ers (3-8) are 6-point underdogs in a road AAC matchup with the South Florida Bulls (5-6) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 57 points.

South Florida owns the 17th-best offense this season in terms of total yards (451 yards per game), but rank second-worst on the defensive side of the ball (469.5 yards allowed per game). Charlotte's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, compiling 314 total yards per game, which ranks 15th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 53rd with 362.5 total yards allowed per contest.

South Florida vs. Charlotte Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

South Florida vs Charlotte Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Florida -6 -110 -110 57 -110 -110 -225 +185

South Florida Recent Performance

With 487 yards of total offense per game (second-worst) and 537.3 yards allowed per game on defense (-4-worst) over the last three tilts, the Bulls have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball of late.

Over the Bulls' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 65th in scoring offense (32.7 points per game) and -118-worst in scoring defense (43.7 points per game allowed).

From an offensive perspective, South Florida has been a top-25 passing unit over the last three contests with 320 passing yards per game (16th-best). It has not played as well on the other side of the ball, with 380 passing yards allowed per game (-127-worst) over that stretch.

Although the Bulls rank -9-worst in run defense over the last three games (157.3 rushing yards allowed), they've been more successful on offense with 167 rushing yards per game (91st-ranked).

The Bulls have one win against the spread and are 1-2 overall over their past three games.

In its past three games, South Florida has gone over the total twice.

South Florida Betting Records & Stats

South Florida has posted a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulls have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

South Florida has hit the over in six of its 10 games with a set total (60%).

South Florida has won 33.3% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (1-2).

South Florida has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulls have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 2,825 yards, completing 63.3% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He's also run for 702 yards (63.8 ypg) on 181 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has carried the ball 161 times for a team-high 757 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times.

Sean Atkins' 900 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 100 times and has registered 79 receptions and four touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has put together a 564-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes on 56 targets.

Khafre Brown has been the target of 41 passes and compiled 22 receptions for 366 yards, an average of 33.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

James Gordon IV has collected 3.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording six TFL and 42 tackles.

Jhalyn Shuler, South Florida's tackle leader, has 69 tackles, five TFL, and two sacks this year.

Aamaris Brown leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 29 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

