The Texas Longhorns (6-0) will try to extend a six-game winning run when hosting the South Florida Bulls (5-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Florida vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Bulls score an average of 61.9 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 46.8 the Longhorns give up.

When it scores more than 46.8 points, South Florida is 5-1.

Texas is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.9 points.

The 91 points per game the Longhorns record are 34.4 more points than the Bulls allow (56.6).

Texas is 6-0 when scoring more than 56.6 points.

South Florida has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 91 points.

The Longhorns are making 50.1% of their shots from the field, 15.9% higher than the Bulls concede to opponents (34.2%).

South Florida Leaders

Carla Brito: 10.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 43.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

10.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 43.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Emma Johansson: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Vittoria Blasigh: 14.9 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (24-for-52)

14.9 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (24-for-52) Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 4.9 PTS, 28 FG%

4.9 PTS, 28 FG% Daniela Gonzalez: 5.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

South Florida Schedule