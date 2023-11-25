CUSA Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 13
The available options on the Week 13 college football schedule include CUSA teams involved in three games. As you are putting together your betting ticket or choosing parlay options, our model suggests Liberty (-17) against UTEP is the best bet on the spread, while betting on the total in the Liberty vs. UTEP matchup carries the best value. See more insights and stats on those and other contests in the article below.
Best Week 13 CUSA Spread Bets
Pick: Liberty -17 vs. UTEP
- Matchup: Liberty Flames at UTEP Miners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Liberty by 22.4 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: New Mexico State +2.5 vs. Jacksonville State
- Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at New Mexico State Aggies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: New Mexico State by 2.4 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Western Kentucky -10.5 vs. Florida International
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Florida International Panthers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Western Kentucky by 15.4 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Best Week 13 CUSA Total Bets
Under 56.5 - Liberty vs. UTEP
- Matchup: Liberty Flames at UTEP Miners
- Projected Total: 54 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Under 50.5 - Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State
- Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at New Mexico State Aggies
- Projected Total: 48.7 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Under 54.5 - Western Kentucky vs. Florida International
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Florida International Panthers
- Projected Total: 54.1 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Week 13 CUSA Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Liberty
|11-0 (7-0 CUSA)
|39.9 / 21.1
|501.2 / 351.4
|New Mexico State
|9-3 (6-1 CUSA)
|28.9 / 19.9
|418.1 / 362.8
|Jacksonville State
|8-3 (6-1 CUSA)
|31.0 / 20.4
|403.7 / 353.1
|Western Kentucky
|6-5 (4-3 CUSA)
|28.8 / 28.2
|395.0 / 438.1
|Middle Tennessee
|4-7 (3-4 CUSA)
|24.6 / 28.5
|395.5 / 405.7
|UTEP
|3-8 (2-5 CUSA)
|19.2 / 27.3
|369.9 / 379.3
|Louisiana Tech
|3-9 (2-6 CUSA)
|25.9 / 33.4
|383.6 / 417.8
|Florida International
|4-7 (1-6 CUSA)
|19.4 / 31.0
|322.0 / 439.4
|Sam Houston
|2-9 (1-6 CUSA)
|19.7 / 26.7
|313.9 / 397.1
