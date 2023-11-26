ASUN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Sunday college basketball schedule includes two games featuring an ASUN team on the court. Among those games is the North Carolina Tar Heels squaring off against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.
ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|North Alabama Lions at UTEP Miners
|4:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|-
|North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
|5:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FloHoops
