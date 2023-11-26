The Longwood Lancers (5-1) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

The Wildcats have shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.

Bethune-Cookman is 3-1 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers sit at seventh.

The Wildcats' 80.8 points per game are 14.6 more points than the 66.2 the Lancers allow.

When it scores more than 66.2 points, Bethune-Cookman is 3-0.

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Bethune-Cookman put up 74.5 points per game last season, 12.1 more than it averaged on the road (62.4).

The Wildcats gave up 69.7 points per game at home last season, and 79.6 away.

Beyond the arc, Bethune-Cookman made fewer treys on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.2%) than at home (37.9%) too.

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule