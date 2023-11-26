Bethune-Cookman vs. Longwood November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Longwood Lancers (1-1) will meet the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Bethune-Cookman vs. Longwood Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Bethune-Cookman Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bethune-Cookman Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Garrett: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Kevin Davis: 11.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Zion Harmon: 13.7 PTS, 2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damani McEntire: 2.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Joe French: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Longwood Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Wilkins: 13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Walyn Napper: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- DeShaun Wade: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zac Watson: 7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Michael Christmas: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bethune-Cookman vs. Longwood Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Longwood Rank
|Longwood AVG
|Bethune-Cookman AVG
|Bethune-Cookman Rank
|139th
|73.2
|Points Scored
|67.9
|274th
|64th
|66.2
|Points Allowed
|75
|311th
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|29.3
|303rd
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|211th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|11.3
|313th
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|12.1
|212th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.