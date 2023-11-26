The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-2) will face the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

FGCU vs. North Carolina Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other FGCU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

FGCU Players to Watch

Uju Ezeudu: 13.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Catherine Cairns: 12.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Maddie Antenucci: 12.3 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Ajulu Thatha: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Sofia Persson: 5.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Players to Watch

Ezeudu: 13.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Cairns: 12.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Antenucci: 12.3 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Thatha: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Persson: 5.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.